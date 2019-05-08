Northampton songwriter describes pain of quitting music industry in wake of fraudster accountant's crimes

A Northampton musician says the damage caused by a fraudster who stole hundreds of thousands of pounds of her money forced her to leave her career in the music industry.

Disgraced Northampton accountant Andrew Munday was jailed for 5 year and eight months yesterday for betraying the trust of dozens of clients and defrauding them of millions of pounds.

Andrew Munday, 38, of Velocette Way, Duston, stole millions of pounds from his clients at Blue Cube Business Ltd.

The 38-year-old's victims ranged business owners to international pop star Rita Ora, from who he skimmed some £2.4million.

But another of his high-profile targets was Northampton's-own Vanessa Brown, the indie singer-songwriter who wrote the 2009 chart hit single "Shark in the Water" as VV Brown.

At Munday's sentencing at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (May 8), a victim impact statement from Mrs Brown was read out in court and detailed how the theft had left her "numb" - and eventually led to her quitting her music career.

The artist told police: "Andrew Munday has ruined a lot of people's lives and stolen from us in more ways than money.

Mrs Brown says the stress of Munday's theft forced her into quitting her "passion" in the music industry.

"To see someone just steal and live a lifestyle on the back of my hard work is more than wrong."

Mrs Brown employed Munday to manage her accounting between 2009 and 2016 while he worked at Blue Cube Business Ltd.

Over seven years, the fraudster used Mrs Brown's bank account to launder cash stolen from other clients and pocket more than £3.3million for himself.

The court heard how a grand total of £1.2million of this was spent on gambling alone.

This included asking VVBrown's estate to pay hoax tax costs directly by bank transfer - but which were really being sent to his own account.

It led to him defruading some £463,000 from the singer-songwriter - and when she tried to reduce the accountant's involvement, he reportedly became "aggressive and controlling".

But Munday's offending did not just damage Mrs Brown's finances, but her sense of trust for years after.

She told police: "He seemed charming and loyal on the phone and in person. We asked about his family, wished him well. He met my husband, attended out live gigs. He came to our family parties.

"This case has been more than criminal. It has affected me psychologically, left me with deep scars in relation to trust and because of it, I am no longer in the music industry, which was once my ultimate passion and livelihood.

"I hope justice is made and Andrew Munday is made an example of."

Since his arrest in 2016, Munday has had £1.2m of assests seized to recoup the costs of his crimes, including three houses he bought with the stolen millions.

Meanwhile, Blue Cube Business Ltd was forced to close and dozens of jobs were lost. His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo made special mention of how the business had "crashed and burned" and how leading partner John David Foster had "lost his reputation" as a result of the crimes.

Read more about Andrew Munday's crimes on the Northampton Chronicle and Echo here.