Northampton shoplifter picks 12 weeks in prison over court order
Woman took coat from Superdry and Primark cardigans
A Northampton shoplifter chose 12 weeks in prison over a community order after admitting thefts from two town centre fashion stores.
Miranda Faith Gaisford, aged 34, pleaded guilty at a hearing last October to stealing a Superdry coat worth £89.99 and two cardigans from Primark in the Grosvenor Centre.
Documents from Northampton Magistrates Court showed Gaisford, of Bostock Avenue in the town, failed to express willingness to comply with a proposed community order and had a flagrant disregard for court orders.
So magistrates jailed her for a total of six weeks for the offences plus another six weeks for failing to show up for a previous court appearance.
She was also ordered to pay a total of £213 prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.