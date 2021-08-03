Northampton shoplifter picks 12 weeks in prison over court order

A Northampton shoplifter chose 12 weeks in prison over a community order after admitting thefts from two town centre fashion stores.

Miranda Faith Gaisford, aged 34, pleaded guilty at a hearing last October to stealing a Superdry coat worth £89.99 and two cardigans from Primark in the Grosvenor Centre.

Documents from Northampton Magistrates Court showed Gaisford, of Bostock Avenue in the town, failed to express willingness to comply with a proposed community order and had a flagrant disregard for court orders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gaisford pleaded guilty to stealing from Primark and Superdry

So magistrates jailed her for a total of six weeks for the offences plus another six weeks for failing to show up for a previous court appearance.