A man has been jailed for shoplifting and failing to comply with a court order.

Adam Tiwary, 37, of Obelisk Rise, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 1, charged with offences relating to March and April this year.

He was sentenced to 14 days in prison after being found guilty of theft from a shop and failing to comply with a community order.