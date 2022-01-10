Northampton security company encourages public to secure their homes amid high burglary rates

A Northampton security company is encouraging people to secure their homes after a warning was issued by the police asking the public to be extra vigilant following reports of numerous burglaries.

Most recently a number of offences have taken place in Northamptonshire involving offenders entering properties, threatening occupants inside and stealing items such as cash and jewellery.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Nathan Murray, said: “We understand that these offences will cause a lot of concern among the community and I would like to reassure local people that an investigation has been launched.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Viking Security System alarm

“Burglars often look for easy targets and often, by putting some small crime prevention measures in place, this can deter them from burgling your home.

"Everyone deserves to feel safe in their homes and we will do everything we can to apprehend those committing these offences.”

Viking Security Systems is now encouraging the public via social media to be proactive and do everything they can to ensure the safety of their property amid recent crimes.

Shaun Miller, owner of Viking Security Systems, said: “Northamptonshire Police is releasing reports almost daily of burglaries and even more worryingly aggravated burglaries.

"According to an online survey of convicted burglars, 60 percent were deterred by the site of an intruder alarm or CCTV cameras.

"With more than 18 years of experience in the security industry we have seen the benefits of having a security system. Security systems are not just to deter or stop burglaries, but to install peace of mind.

"We at Viking Security Systems started up the business to offer affordable security that is accessible anywhere in the world using smart technology.

"We offer installations and try our utmost to ensure our customers feel safe in their own homes.”

Extra police patrols have been put in place in response to this crime series and to provide reassurance to the public.

Further crime prevention advice can be found here.