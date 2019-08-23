Northampton's private litter enforcers 'most successful in England' with more fines issued than anywhere else

One in six fines for dropping cigarette butts in the country are issued in Northampton.

More than 6,800 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) were issued to smokers dropping cigarettes in Northampton in 2018 - more than any other borough, town or city in the country.

Dropping a cigarette in Northampton makes you liable to an 80 penalty.

In fact, Northampton's private litter enforcement team, Kingdom Environmental Services Ltd, beat their nearest competitor at Burnley Borough Council by 3,000 tickets.

The authority near Manchester, which issued 3,174 FPNs in 2018, and also contracts Kingdom to issue fines for littering.

It means Northampton's Kingdom contractors are the most successful out of all of England's private litter enforcement companies by results alone.

Data by e-cigarette company Vapourcore shows how out of some 36,000 FPNs issued for dropping cigarette butts in England in 2018, 6,800 were issued in Northampton - accounting for 19 per cent of the country’s tickets.

The private litter enforcers were contracted to operate in Northampton in January 2018.

However, this is compared to how more than 80 per cent of councils in England do not actively issue FPNS for any sort of litter, and 75 per cent of all FPNs in England for littering are issued by just 11 councils, which all contract their own private litter enforcers.

Additionally, data shows one-in-ten smokers who were issued an FPN in Northampton in 2018 did not pay the ticket and were taken to court.

A Borough Council spokesperson said: “The general perception is that town centre cleanliness has improved and we receive some really positive feedback.

“People need to face up to the consequences of their actions and the issuing of fixed penalty notices demonstrates our no-tolerance approach to all types of littering.”

Kingdom was contracted on a "zero-cost basis" for Northampton in January 2018 to enforce FPNs for litterers.

Data has shown how over 97 per cent of all FPN tickets issued by Kingdom in Northampton are for cigarette butts.