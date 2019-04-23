Northampton residents losing faith in police and council's ability to tackle anti-social behaviour

Under a third of people in Northampton believe the borough council and police are handling anti-social behaviour issues well.

The figures are contained in latest police data presented in a council report on the town's Community Safety Partnership.

They show that confidence has dropped significantly since a year ago, when 52 per cent of people believed the authorities were handling it well.

But the survey results fly in the face of recorded crime figures, which show actual numbers of reports of anti-social behaviour to the police has fallen by more than 21 per cent in the last year, which is 2,385 reports. Incidents involving youths have plunged more than 28 per cent, or 503 fewer incidents.

It comes as latest figures show there are 34 open cases currently in the Anti-Social Behaviour Unit. From April 2018 – February 2019, 25 Community Protection Warnings and 16 Community Protection Notices have been issued - for neighbour disputes, abusive and threatening behaviour, street drinking/begging and parking.

A total of four Criminal Behaviour Orders have been granted for aggressive begging, aggressive shoplifting and for making false calls to police and two Cuckooing-specific civil Injunctions have been issued.

The report to the council said: "We have a number of initiatives and projects in place to improve public confidence and perception, including a commitment to continually engage and communicate with the public with regards to the work that is being delivered by the CSP."