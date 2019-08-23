Northampton railway crime by the numbers: Over 500 thefts reported in past five years
New data has revealed the extent of crimes reported on Northampton's railways and at their train station.
A complete list of all crimes reported to Northampton Railway Station has revealed the extent of what crimes take place both on the town's railway lines and while waiting at the station.
But the figures also reveal that only one-in-six crimes reported are ever prosecuted or solved.
The figures have been taken from the past five years from 2014, but do not include a complete list for 2019.
When a crime is committed on a train, it is reported to the next available station - meaning many crimes on the list took place with Northampton as its next major destination.
But other crimes took place on the grounds of the station itself.
Below are the most commonly reported crimes at our town's railway station in the past five years.
1. Common assault/battery with no injury - 93
Common assaults either on trains or on the grounds of the station.