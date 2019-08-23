Northampton railway crime by the numbers: Over 500 thefts reported in past five years

A complete list of all crimes reported to Northampton Railway Station has revealed the extent of what crimes take place both on the town's railway lines and while waiting at the station.

But the figures also reveal that only one-in-six crimes reported are ever prosecuted or solved.

The figures have been taken from the past five years from 2014, but do not include a complete list for 2019.

When a crime is committed on a train, it is reported to the next available station - meaning many crimes on the list took place with Northampton as its next major destination.

But other crimes took place on the grounds of the station itself.

Below are the most commonly reported crimes at our town's railway station in the past five years.

1. Common assault/battery with no injury - 93 Common assaults either on trains or on the grounds of the station. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Possession of bladed article - 4 offences Only four instances of a member of the public carrying a bladed article or pointed weapon have been reported in the past five years. other Buy a Photo

3. Total drugs offences - 12 Including eight counts of possession of cannabis, three counts of possession of class A and one count of possession of class B. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Theft of pedal bike - 263 A huge number of bikes have been reported as stolen either around Northampton Railway Station or onboard its trains. This was the most commonly reported crime of all. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more