Northampton Police Christmas crackdown leads to bans and fines for five drink-drivers

Five drivers were hit with more than £2,100 in fines after being caught by Northamptonshire Police's Christmas drink-drive campaign.

The five – who were banned for periods between 12 months and two years – were the latest batch to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court after being charged with driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol during the December crackdown:

Justin Stasevicius, aged 30, of Robin Close, Corby, was given a 16-month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £745.

Edvinss Svirskas, aged 30, of Tallis Lane, Milton Keynes, was given a 16-month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £417.

Liam Hynes, aged 31, of Alchester Court, Towcester, was given an 18-month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £417.

Nicholas Tapp, aged 51, of Burcote Fields, Towcester, was given a 24-month driving disqualification, ordered to carry out an unpaid work requirement, complete a community order and pay fines and costs totalling £175.

Constantin Dumbrava, aged 29, of Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton, was given a 12-month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £437.

The Christmas 2019 campaign was the third in which drivers charged with driving while under the influence of drink or drugs are publicly named by Northamptonshire Police.

Final figures are due to be released this week but in 2018 officers carried out 1,798 breath tests across the county in December, resulting in 72 arrests for drink-driving.