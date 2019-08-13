Northampton pensioner jailed for historic rape of girl expects to 'spend rest of life in prison'

An 80-year-old Northampton man is expected to die in prison after being jailed today for the historic rape of a girl.

It has taken more than 30 years for the victim of Joslyn O'Connor, of Monk's Hall Road, Abington, to step forward and talk about her trauma.

But at Northampton Crown Court yesterday, the woman was able to see the 80-year-old get taken down to the cells after he was sentenced to nine years in prison.

The court heard O'Connor, who pleaded guilty, understands he will likely live out the rest of his life in prison as a result of the sentence.

The court heard how he told the girl: "If you ever tell anyone you will never see your family again."

Prosecutor Caroline Bray said: "Her victim impact statement shows how she was left emotionally scarred. Throughout school, she says she hated herself and her body.

"She has clearly struggled over the years with depression...but she has been able to find a kind, loving relationship and finds life better now.

"She says only through the loving, supportive relationships she has now was she able to disclose what happened [...] and she wants nothing more but to put it behind her forever."

When police first came after O'Connor, he reportedly dismissed his victim's account as her "just trying to get revenge". but he later pleaded guilty in court.

His Honour Judge Michael Fowler said: "The consequences for [this victim] are not limited to her as they have affected her whole life - subsequently, her past and present relationships are affected by what took place all those years ago. It lives with her today and with others."

In addition to his nine-year jail sentence, O'Connors was handed a sexual harm prevention order that stops him being in contact or working with anyone under the age of 18 again.