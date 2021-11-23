Jared Bassett has been jailed for 20 years

A 38-year-old paedophile from a village near Northampton has been jailed for 20 years for a string of sex assaults on children under 16, including ten rapes.

Jared Bassett, of Station Road, Cogenhoe, was sentenced by a judge at Mold Crown Court in North Wales earlier this month after a jury found him guilty of 24 separate offences.

Bassett was found guilty of six rapes of children under 16 and four attacks on children under 13 and one attempted rape of a child under 16 among the offences that also included assaults and gross indecency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was found not guilty of another charge of raping a child under 16, plus four other alleged offences.

Detective Inspector Iolo Edwards, of the North Wales Police Amethyst Team, said: “The investigation team has worked closely with the Crown Prosecution Service and the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team to present a compelling case at trial and we therefore welcome the sentencing outcome.

“Our thoughts remain with the victims in this case and we acknowledge their determination to support the investigation to its conclusion."