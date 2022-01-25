Northampton paedophile jailed after hiding phones, laptop and username 'oldman68UK' from police

A 72-year-old Northampton paedophile has been jailed after police discovered a stash of hidden phones and a laptop.

Peter Butt escaped an immediate prison term in June 2021 after being convicted of possessing and distributing more than 400 indecent images of children.

But a sexual harm prevention order meant he needed to notify police of any new electronic devices and accounts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Butt has been jailed for three-and-a-half years

Northampton Crown Court heard on Friday (January 21) that DC Sophie Duffree from the management of sexual offenders team visited Butt in December 2021 and discovered three undeclared phones and a Dell laptop.

He had also created a new Twitter account @fortuna1949uk — which, again, he failed to reveal to police — alongside two other names he used online, oldman68UK and Jack.

Butt pleaded guilty to seven charges and was sentenced to 18 months in prison on top of the suspended 24-month sentence he received last May.

After the sentencing, DC Duffree said: "Peter Butt has been shown to be a manipulative and deceitful individual who has shown a complete disregard for the orders placed upon him.

"There is absolutely no room for second chances or pleading ignorance.

"Registered sex offenders like Peter Butt are very closely monitored by our team and we take a zero-tolerance approach to breaches such as these.

"Breaches of a sexual harm prevention order are serious, and I’m pleased that that has been recognised here with a custodial sentence."

Butt was first arrested at his home in Edgehill Road in March 2017 when police searched hard drives and devices and found 405 images of child abuse, including more than 100 rated as 'category A' — the most extreme kind in UK law.

Some files were recovered despite Butt previously attempting to destroy them using file-shredding software.