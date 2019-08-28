Northampton murder: Pub where Glenn Davies was killed reacts to 'deeply upsetting incident'

The Northampton pub where Glenn Davies was killed in a suspected murder sends its condolences to his loved ones after the 'deeply upsetting incident'.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the 25-year-old Northampton man died in an attack in the Old Bank on St Giles Square on Saturday night (August 24).

Old Bank pub in St Giles Square. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for Greene King, which runs the pub, said: “Our thoughts go out to the victim’s family and friends at this tragic time.

"This is a deeply upsetting incident and we are doing all we can to assist the police’s investigation into this matter.

"We have provided them with CCTV footage from the night and the pub remains closed while the investigation continues.”

Mr Davies was assaulted in a 'pointless attack' while on a night out with friends shortly before midnight, police said.

Floral tributes and police outside the cordoned alleyway which leads to the pub garden

Paramedics attended the scene and he was transferred to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire, where he died at about 7.40pm on Sunday.

A 22-year-old man from Northampton was arrested this morning while a 28-year-old man was released on conditional bail yesterday after being arrested on Sunday.

Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield said: “My officers are working flat out to bring this case to a successful conclusion but we need the public’s help and once again I am appealing for anybody with any information, however insignificant it may seem, to get in touch.

"It may just be the missing piece of the jigsaw we need in order to gain justice for Glenn and his family."

Floral tributes to Glenn Davies were left at the scene

Information can be sent straight to DCI Banfield's team here. Witnesses can also call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

