Northampton minibus driver guilty of causing crash which left three pensioners dead

Minibus driver Bogdan Ksiakez was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving over the fatal collision with a VW Golf

A Northampton minibus driver has been found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving in a "truly heartbreaking" crash which killed three pensioners heading home from a Christmas day trip.

Bogdan Ksiakez, aged 44 and from Towcester, was behind the wheel of a Mercedes bus full of pensioners when it collided with a Volkswagen Golf on November 14, 2019, and overturned after failing to give way at a crossroads.

Margaret Henwood, aged 85, and 86-year-old Barbara McGruer, both of Bedford, died two days later.

Bogdan Ksiakez, from Towcester, is due to be sentenced on Wednesday (November 17)

Richard Kenworthy, aged 72 and from Kettering, died in hospital nearly a month later on December 13.

Seven other passengers plus the Golf driver, Michael Everitt, were seriously injured.

Ksiakez was working for a Northampton coach firm contracted to provide the day trip.to the festive market at Ely Cathedral.

But a satnav warning of heavy traffic on the A14 sent him on an alternative route through unfamiliar Cambridgeshire country roads.

Kettering grandfather Richard Kenworthy, 72, died nearly a month after the fatal minibus crash

Crash investigators found he failed to stop at a crossroads near the village of Bluntisham at 4.50pm and went through the junction at 29mph.

The Golf was travelling at 45mph on the 60mph-limit B1040 Somersham Road when the minibus crossed its path. It collided with the rear of the minibus, causing it to flip over.

In a statement issued via Cambridgeshire Constabulary, Mr Kenworthy's family said: "Richard was a fun-loving hippie at heart who lived life to the full.

"He loved exploring day trips and holidays and the grandchildren greatly miss their grandad's tales.

"There is a great gap in our lives now; he is greatly missed.”

In two police interviews, Ksiakez was alleged to have claimed he had “pretty much stopped” but decided to cross the junction as the Golf seemed far away.

Officers also alleged he claimed the Golf was going “far too fast” but by the time he realised this, it was too late.

Ksiakez, of Sycamore Close, Towcester, admitted three counts of causing death by careless driving at Cambridge Crown Court.

But, after a five-day trial, jurors found him guilty of three counts of causing death by dangerous driving and another eight counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He is due to be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday (November 17).

Detective Sergeant Mark Dollard, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit, said: “This was a truly heartbreaking collision that I’m sure is still remembered by many, not least the loved ones of those who tragically lost their lives or were injured that day.

“Ksiakez was a bus driver responsible for his passengers on that fateful evening. He made a significant driving error in failing to recognise the presence of the junction despite the numerous warning signs available to him, this was dangerous and the jurors agreed.