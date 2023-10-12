News you can trust since 1931
Northampton man wanted in connection with allegations of stalking and assault

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of the 35-year-old
By Carly Odell
Published 12th Oct 2023, 16:39 BST- 1 min read
A Northampton man is wanted by police in connection with allegations of stalking, assault and public order offences.

Robert James Coates, aged 35, is wanted by Northamptonshire Police for questioning.

His last known address was in Castle Avenue, Duston.

Anyone who knows where Coates is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000370717.