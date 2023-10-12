Northampton man wanted in connection with allegations of stalking and assault

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton man is wanted by police in connection with allegations of stalking, assault and public order offences.

Robert James Coates, aged 35, is wanted by Northamptonshire Police for questioning.

His last known address was in Castle Avenue, Duston.

