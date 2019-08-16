Northampton man wanted after being charged with ABH and possession of an offensive weapon

A man who was charged following an assault on board a train south of Northampton is wanted by police.

The British Transport Police (BTP) is looking for Paul McConnon (also known as Paul Pender) from Spanslade Road, Northampton.

The 40-year-old is wanted by BTP after failing to appear at court after being charged with actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

McConnon was due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on July 10.

The charges relate to an assault on board a train in Tring in August 2017.

He is believed to be in the Northamptonshire area but also has links to Peterborough.

Anyone who knows there whereabouts of McConnon is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 1700054616. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.