Northampton man robbed friend at home and pawned his gold chain after evening of drinking

A Northampton man invited his friend over to drink at his house before robbing him, dragging him out into the street by his hoody and pawning his gold chain necklace.

Marcus Kitching, of Grafton Street, suddenly 'switched' and became aggressive and abusive in the attack at his home after his friend got up to leave in July 2017.

Northampton Crown Court heard yesterday (April 26) how the 39-year-old suddenly beat his victim over the head "three or four times" before attacking existing injuries on the man's back.

Then, when he was on the floor, Kitching tore off the man's gold chain, pocketed it and dragged him into the street by his hoody.

Witnesses described seeing Kitching hurl abusive language at his victim, who limped away to nearby Oasis House and told security staff there what happened.

Kitching was arrested after he pawned the necklace at a shop for £70 - only for the victim to visit the same shop later and ask if Kitching had been there.

The 39-year-old was handed an eight month prison sentence suspended for two years.