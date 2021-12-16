Northampton man remanded in custody after pleading guilty to stalking his former partner

A Northampton man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court to admit to repeatedly assaulting and stalking his former partner.

Jamie Robinson, of Grafton Way, Duston, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on December 1 where he admitted one charge of actual bodily harm against the woman in July this year, one charge of common assault also in July, and one count of stalking involving fear of violence between June and October.

The 32-year-old was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at Northampton Crown Court on December 30.

Northampton Magistrates Court.

Investigating officer PC Thomas Rosignoli, of the Domestic Abuse Team at Northamptonshire Police, said: “Northamptonshire Police takes all forms of domestic abuse incredibly seriously.

“If you are affected by it, please have confidence in reporting it to us – we will listen, support you throughout our investigation, and will do all we can to ensure those responsible are brought to book for their crimes.”

Report non-emergency crime via 101 or online.