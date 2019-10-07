Northampton man questioned after fight near pub leaves man with serious facial injuries

A 37-year-old man from Northampton has been questioned after a fight outside a pub left another man with serious facial injuries.

The incident happened between 11.45pm on Friday, October 4 and 12.20am on Saturday, October 5, at the Black Horse pub in Banbury Road, Kidlington. Thames Valley Police are investigating.

A spokesperson for the force said a fight is believed to have taken place outside the entrance to the pub.

"One of the men, aged 28, was struck in the face and fell to the ground, hitting his head.

"The man received serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital with fractures to his face and a cut to the back of the head.

"He has since been discharged.

"A 37-year-old man from Northampton has subsequently been voluntarily interviewed under caution about the incident and released under investigation," the spokesperson added.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Gareth Steward of Force CID based at Banbury police station, said: “This altercation happened at a busy time of the evening and I believe there will have been a number of witnesses.

“I would like to speak to anybody who was inside the pub or on the road outside who witnessed this incident to contact police, quoting reference 43190308270.

“I am also keen to hear from anybody who was driving past at the time that may have dash-cam footage that may have picked up this incident to please check this and contact police if you have anything that can assist this investigation.

“You can contact police by calling the 24-hour non-emergency number 101 or making a report online.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”