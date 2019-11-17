Northampton man jailed for eight years after being found guilty of trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a Northampton man has been sentenced to a total of eight years’ imprisonment and placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Ian Essom, aged 41, of Ludlow Close, Northampton, was found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of one count of trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence on 1 May following a one day trial at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Ian Essom

Essom was sentenced at the same court on Thursday (November 14th) police announced this weekend.

He will also be placed on the Sex Offenders register for life.

It is in connection with an incident that occurred at around 1am on 18 November 2018 at an address in Olney.

Essom entered a property and found the victim asleep in bed. He started to kiss the victim and restrained her when she resisted. The victim continued to resist and Essom then left the property.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Kim McHugh of Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would like to thank the victim for coming forward to police and for supporting us with the investigation.

“She has shown great strength in giving evidence at trial.

“Thames Valley Police does not tolerate this behaviour and we will work tirelessly to investigate thoroughly and bring offenders to justice.

“I hope this conviction gives others the confidence to come forward and make a report to the police.”