Northampton man jailed for 48 weeks for breaches of court order, criminal damage and assault
Thuggery lands £400 compensation bill from magistrates to go with prison sentences
A Northampton man has been jailed for a total of 48 weeks after repeatedly breaching a court order.
Magistrates sentenced Thomas James Martin McMullan after hearing he made contact with a person on three separate occasions in May, September and October defying an order banning him from doing so.
He denied all three breaches but was found guilty and jailed for 16 weeks for each offence, to run consecutively.
McMullan, of Huxloe Rise, Thorplands, also pleaded guilty to criminal damage to an interior door and assault for which he was sentenced to a total of six weeks to run concurrently with the other jail terms.
The 31-year-old — who also landed a fine of nearly £400 for assaulting a police officer earlier this year — was also ordered to pay £200 compensation for damage to the door and another £200 to the assault victim.