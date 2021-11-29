A Northampton man has been jailed for a total of 48 weeks after repeatedly breaching a court order.

Magistrates sentenced Thomas James Martin McMullan after hearing he made contact with a person on three separate occasions in May, September and October defying an order banning him from doing so.

He denied all three breaches but was found guilty and jailed for 16 weeks for each offence, to run consecutively.

McMullan, of Huxloe Rise, Thorplands, also pleaded guilty to criminal damage to an interior door and assault for which he was sentenced to a total of six weeks to run concurrently with the other jail terms.