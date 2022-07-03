Northampton man jailed after pleading guilty to child cruelty offences

A Northampton man has been jailed after pleading guilty to child cruelty offences.

Dwayne Gordon of Kingsland Gardens, Kingsthorpe pleaded guilty to one count of cruelty to a person under 16 years, one count of section 20 inflicting grievous bodily harm and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Abington, Oxfordshire.

Between June 2018 and January 2019, the 34-year-old inflicted a number of non-accidental injuries including bruising and fractures to the victim’s arms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dwayne Gordon. Photo: Thames Valley Police.

He then pleaded guilty to the offences on May 30 this year after being charged in October 2020. The court accepted Gordon’s not guilty plea to section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

The child’s mother was also sentenced after “knowlingly putting her child in danger”.

Detective Constable Emma Fitzsimmonds, previously of Thames Valley Police, said: “I am pleased that Dwayne Gordon has taken responsibility for the serious harm he caused to his tiny, defenceless child resulting in multiple injuries. As well as Katie Lake, who knowingly continued to put her child in harm’s way, and pleaded guilty to child cruelty back in 2021.

“Sadly we have seen all too many instances in recent times of children being harmed by the very people who should be keeping them safe.”

Gordon was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on June 30, this year to three years and four months imprisonment.

Katie Lake of Thames View, Abingdon pleaded guilty to one count of cruelty to a person under 16 years.