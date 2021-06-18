Northampton man in court on murder charge following death of 44-year-old in early hours of Wednesday
Victim of Semilong attack who sadly died in hospital named
Friday, 18th June 2021, 9:15 am
Updated
Friday, 18th June 2021, 9:22 am
A 28-year-old Northampton man is due to appear at the town's magistrates court on Friday morning (June 18) charged with murder.
Grant Richard Harding, of Hester Street, was arrested in connection with the death of a 44-year-old man following an assault in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The victim has been named as Robert Jadecki who died in hospital later on Wednesday night after suffering serious injuries in the attack in Semilong.