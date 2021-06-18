Northampton man in court on murder charge following death of 44-year-old in early hours of Wednesday

Harding is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on Friday morning

A 28-year-old Northampton man is due to appear at the town's magistrates court on Friday morning (June 18) charged with murder.

Grant Richard Harding, of Hester Street, was arrested in connection with the death of a 44-year-old man following an assault in the early hours of Wednesday morning.