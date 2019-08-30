Northampton man charged with murder of Glenn Davies appears in court

A 22-year-old Northampton man charged with the murder of Glenn Davies has appeared in court.

Michael Taiwo, of Lorne Road, The Mounts, appeared in Northampton Magistrate's Court this morning (August 30) after he was charged with murder earlier today.

Michael Taiwo has been charged with murdering Glenn Davies at an incident at the Old Bank.

Taiwo was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on Monday (September 2).

Mr Davies, aged 25, was assaulted in The Old Bank pub in St Giles Square, Northampton, shortly before midnight on Saturday, August 24, and died the following day in hospital.

The investigation into Mr Davies’ murder is ongoing and anyone with information about it is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.