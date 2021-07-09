Northampton man and teenager deny robbing person of phone and bank cards in Wellingborough

A man and a teenager both from Northampton pleaded not guilty to robbing another man in Wellingborough at Northampton Crown Court today (Friday, July 9).

Alfie Kew and the 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denied stealing a mobile phone and bank cards from the victim on Shelley Road on July 21, 2020.

The 21-year-old man, of St Michael's Road, and the teen are due to appear at the same court on January 3, 2022, for a three-day trial.