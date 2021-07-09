Northampton man and teenager deny robbing person of phone and bank cards in Wellingborough

Defendants, aged 21 and 16, set for trial in January

By Jack Duggan
Friday, 9th July 2021, 11:49 am
Updated Friday, 9th July 2021, 11:50 am

A man and a teenager both from Northampton pleaded not guilty to robbing another man in Wellingborough at Northampton Crown Court today (Friday, July 9).

Alfie Kew and the 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denied stealing a mobile phone and bank cards from the victim on Shelley Road on July 21, 2020.

The 21-year-old man, of St Michael's Road, and the teen are due to appear at the same court on January 3, 2022, for a three-day trial.

