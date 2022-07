Detectives are hunting a 39-year-old Northampton man who failed to appear at court after being charged with assaulting an police officer in July 2020.

Daniel Bateman pleaded not guilty at the town’s magistrates’ court in March 2021 but did not show up for a trial on May 27 this year.

Magistrates issued a warrant for Bateman’s arrest and a Northamptonshire Police spokesman added: “If you see Bateman or know where he is, please call 101 or contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.