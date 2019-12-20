Northampton man, 69, charged with murder of estranged wife following Earls Barton shooting

The estranged husband of Marion Price has appeared before magistrates in Northampton charged with her murder.

Mum-of-two Marion, 63, was shot on Sunday night outside her home in a car park in Elderton Way, Earls Barton.

She was found with serious head injuries and a post-mortem examination found she died of a result of a shotgun wound.



Her husband, Mike Reader of Booth Rise, Northampton, from whom she had separated, was charged overnight with her murder.



Fifteen members of Marion’s close family were in court to see Reader, wearing a grey tracksuit, make his first appearance before magistrates.



During the short 11am hearing, Reader spoke only to confirm his name and address.



No bail application was made at this morning’s hearing.



Reader, 69, was remanded in custody and will appear again before Northampton Crown Court on Monday.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Detectives continue to work around the clock on this investigation."

Anyone who has any information, and has not yet come forward, is encouraged to do so and is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, if they would prefer to remain anonymous, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.