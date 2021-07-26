Northampton man, 28, wanted by police after he failed to attend court on harassment charge
Vaughan resisted arrest during the incident which took place in February
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 28-year-old Lee Lewis Vaughan from Northampton.
Vaughan is wanted on warrant after failing to attend a court hearing after being charged with threatening or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress and resisting an officer in relation to an incident which took place in in February this year.
Anyone who sees Vaughan, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number: 21000379114.