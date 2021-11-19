Northampton man, 28, remanded over thefts of fur coats, power tools and cash totalling £4,000

A Northampton man has been remanded in custody after being charged with stealing more than £4,000 worth of cash, power tools and fur coats from a bar, DIY store and fashion house in the town.

Kalon Luke Farmer appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on Saturday (November 13) in connection with four thefts and one attempted burglary.

The 28-year-old is alleged to have stolen £1,000 cash after breaking in to Bar With No Name in St Peters Square on October 9 this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been charged with stealing cash during a break-in at Bar with No Name

Farmer is also accused of two break-ins at Jewsons in St James’ Mill between October 14 and October 17 which netted power tools and laptops worth £2,775.

He is also charged with theft of fur coats worth £400 from H&M in Abington Street on October 21 and faces a fifth allegation of breaking in to a flat in St Peters Square with intent to steal on October 10.