Northampton man, 28, remanded over thefts of fur coats, power tools and cash totalling £4,000
Four charges relate to break-ins at Jewsons and Bar With No Name, plus theft from H&M
A Northampton man has been remanded in custody after being charged with stealing more than £4,000 worth of cash, power tools and fur coats from a bar, DIY store and fashion house in the town.
Kalon Luke Farmer appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on Saturday (November 13) in connection with four thefts and one attempted burglary.
The 28-year-old is alleged to have stolen £1,000 cash after breaking in to Bar With No Name in St Peters Square on October 9 this year.
Farmer is also accused of two break-ins at Jewsons in St James’ Mill between October 14 and October 17 which netted power tools and laptops worth £2,775.
He is also charged with theft of fur coats worth £400 from H&M in Abington Street on October 21 and faces a fifth allegation of breaking in to a flat in St Peters Square with intent to steal on October 10.
Farmer, of Wellingborough Road, is due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on December 15.