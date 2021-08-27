Northampton man, 25, jailed for dealing cocaine and heroin in neighbouring county
The dealer was found in possession of drugs and a mobile phone linking him to dealing in April 2019
A Northampton drug dealer has been found guilty of supplying crack cocaine and heroin in a bordering county.
Jayson Farmer of Newton Road, Duston was found guilty of supplying heroin and cocaine by a jury at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (August 26).
The 25-year-old was arrested in Pulleyn Court, St Neots by Cambridgeshire Police in April 2019 when officers were looking for a wanted man.
While at the house, officers became suspicious of Farmer and a check through the Police National Computer revealed he was also wanted.
Farmer was searched and found with a small bundle of heroin and a mobile phone filled with text messages linking him to drug dealing.
At the court hearing, the dealer was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison after a jury took an hour and 57 minutes to find Farmer guilty.