Northampton judge sends police armed with lateral flow test to man suspected of faking positive Covid result

A Northampton judge has this afternoon (Friday, February 4) taken the unusual step of sending police officers out to the home of a man who failed to attend court to give him a lateral flow test.

The defendant - who cannot be identified for legal reasons, but is from Northamptonshire - was due in court today to plead not guilty to a string of serious charges again him. He had been warned his presence was necessary for the case to go ahead.

But instead, he sent photos of positive lateral flow tests to his legal counsel. He told his barrister that he had booked a PCR test and provided a screenshot of the appointment.

Northampton Crown Court

His Honour Judge David Herbert QC told the court that. 'for various reasons' he believed the tests were not genuine and issued a warrant for the man's arrest.

He said that police officers should begin an investigation into a charge of perverting the course of justice, and the probe should start with them witnessing the suspect taking a lateral flow test. He may then be brought back to the court this afternoon.