Northampton Hope Centre left to pick up the pieces after break-in at town centre shop

A Northampton charity shop has been landed with hundreds of pounds in repair costs after a break-in this week.

Staff at the Northampton Hope Centre shop on Abington Street arrived at work yesterday morning (August 28) to find the safety box empty and the charity box stolen.

The Hope Centre's town centre shop was ransacked by burglars overnight on Tuesday.

But along with stealing some £600 in cash, the shop has been left to pick up a repair bill worth hundreds of pounds to secure the building following the break-in.

Manager Anna Austin said: "I just don't understand how anyone can rob a charity shop and take money that should be going to the homeless.

"What we've lost is worth so much more to the people we want to help. It might not seem like a lot to a shop but it's a huge amount to people on the streets."

The town centre shop is a branch of the Northampton Hope Centre, in Bailiff Street, which supports rough sleepers and homeless people in the town.

The shop's safety box was emptied of 600 and it charity tin was stolen.

The burglary took place overnight between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, staff have been left to pick up the pieces are urging for anyone who can help the shop replenish its float with donations to step forward.

Anna said: "We're always looking for good quality stock to sell to help raise funds for the homeless in Northampton - now more than ever. In particular, we're in real need of women's clothing to sell.

"And, at a time like this, we'd be very interested to hear from any tradesmen or businesses who can help us secure the shop for the future."

The town centre shop, in Abington Street, has been left to pick up the pieces.

Anyone who knows more about the burglary or may have information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.