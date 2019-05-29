Northampton homeowner stunned to see burglar in hallway before trio make off with cash

Police investigating the burglary of a property in Lumbertubs, Northampton, are appealing for witnesses and information.

The break-in happened in Paxton Road at 10.30pm on Monday, May 27, when the homeowner discovered an unknown man in the hallway.

The incident happened in Paxton Road, police today confirmed. Picture: Google.

This intruder was joined by two more men and demanded cash from the victim, who was then able to push the three men out of the property.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The first suspect is described as a young white man, around 5ft 7in, of stocky build who spoke with a local accent.

"He wore a plain black waterproof jacket, black jogging bottoms, had a scarf covering his face and the hood of his jacket up.

"The other two men were around 5ft 9in, both of slimmer build, and wore dark clothing with scarves over their mouth."

Witnesses and anyone with information about this incident are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.