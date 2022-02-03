A convicted Northampton football thug who glassed a Coventry fan and pelted French police with bottles during a running battle has been back in court.

Jake Marriott admitted breaching a banning order by failing to surrender his passport ahead of an England away game last year.

Marriott, aged 24, was jailed in 2018 and given an eight-year banning order for throwing a glass in a supporter's face before a Northampton Town game at Coventry City the previous year.

Marriott appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court after breaching conditions of a football banning order

He had already been given a five-year ban from grounds in January 2017 over his involvement in violence in Marseille during Euro 2016 and throwing a flare into a group of Manchester United fans at Sixfields.

A court hearing in 2017 was told Marriott had thrown bottles at French police as they tackled violence involving England and Russia fans.

As part of the conditions of that order Marriott, of Croughton Close, Northampton, was told to hand in his passport and report to Northamptonshire Police on August 31 last year ahead of England World Cup qualifier in Hungary three days later.

He admitted breaching the order and was ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work and pay £190 in prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.

England's 4-0 win in Budapest was marred by racist abuse targeted at England players and fans aiming missiles at Gareth Southgate's stars as they celebrated a goal.

Courts have the power to issue orders banning those convicted of football-related offences from all matches in the UK and may require them to surrender passports to the police before overseas matches and tournaments.