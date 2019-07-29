Northampton football match shooting: three more arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Three more people, including two boys, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the brutal attack of a man during a football match in Northampton, taking the total up to five.

A 28-year-old man was shot and stabbed during an altercation on a playing field off Pennycress Place and the A5076 Great Billing Way in Ecton Brook at about 11.40am on Sunday, July 21.

Emergency services on the playing field by Pennycress Place after a man was shot and stabbed

A 17-year old Northampton boy, a 21-year-old man and a 16-year old boy, both of no fixed abode, were all arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the weekend.

All three have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A 29-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, both from Northampton, who were arrested last week, remain on police bail while enquiries continue.

An increased police presence remains in the area, including increased patrols to offer reassurance and support to the community.

Detectives are still keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or anyone who has any information regarding it.

If you have something you need to tell police, no matter how small you think it is, please ring us on 101. You can also use our online reporting form at www.northants.police.uk/reportonline.

If you want to report your information anonymously, ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or fill in their anonymous online form.

