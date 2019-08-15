Northampton football match shooting: Reward of up to £1,000 offered for information about 'attempted murder'

A reward of up to £1000 is being offered for information about the suspected attempted murder of a man at a football match in Northampton, which can be given anonymously.

So far three boys and two men have been arrested after the shooting and stabbing of a man on a playing field off Pennycress Place and the A5076 Great Billing Way in July.

Emergency services at the playing fields in the Eastern District after the attack

Detectives investigating the case have teamed up with Crimestoppers to encourage those with information about the brutal attack that can directly lead to the arrest and charge of anyone involved.

If you have information that can help police, no matter how small you think it is, please pass it on, a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said.

The reward is only available to people contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their non-traceable anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

A 28-year-old man was seriously hurt after being attacked by a group of men after an altercation on the playing field where two football matches were taking place at around 11.40am on Sunday, July 21.

Two 17-year old boys and a 29-year-old man, all from Northampton, and a 21-year-old man and a 16-year old boy, both of no fixed abode, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

