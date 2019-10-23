Northampton factory unit destroyed in suspected arson attack will be torn down

A factory unit in Northampton that was gutted in a suspected arson attack earlier this year will be demolished and rebuilt.

The single-storey building in Studland Road, Kingsthorpe Hollow, was destroyed in July after a large fire broke out overnight.

An arson investigation was launched after the blaze.

Three businesses - Spectrum Healthcare, Hospital Aids and Marsden Fire Safety Ltd - who called the factory unit home had to relocate after the blaze, and an arson investigation was launched by Northamptonshire Police.

Now, the burnt-out structure is set to be torn down and rebuilt.

A plan has been submitted to Northampton Borough Council's planning board to demolish the unit and rebuild the existing factory.

Northamptonshire Police have been contacted for an update on the suspected arson investigation.