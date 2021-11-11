Northampton drugs raid nets massive weapons stash following tip-offs by locals

Police seized this frightening stash of deadly weapons during a raid in Northampton on Thursday (November 10).

Stunned officers from the Northampton Neighbourhood Team discovered around 50 knives, swords, martial arts weapons and a zombie knife stuffed into a briefcase at a property in the Briar Hill district.

Quantities of substances believed to be narcotics were also seized by officers carrying out a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant.

Police discovered this frightening array of weapons during a drugs raid on Wednesday

The discovery came in the wake of a surge in knife crime in the town which police suggested could be gang related as official statistics revealing a 17 percent rise in violent crimes against the person in Northampton during the 12 months to June 2021.

Officers revealed tip-offs by locals led to them getting a warrant to raid the property.

A spokesman for the Neighbourhood Team said: "Many of the warrants we execute come about as a result of intelligence we have received directly from the community and this intelligence is absolutely vital in helping us to build up a picture of what crime is happening and where it is happening.

“If you see any suspicious activity in your area, please call us on 101 or visit northants.police.uk to report it online.

Weapons were found stashed into a briefcase

"On the surface it may not look as though policing activity is going on to tackle it, but please be reassured that work is happening in the background to collect the evidence required to take it further.

“The majority of people in Northamptonshire are hardworking, decent members of society and they do not deserve to live in fear due to a small minority.