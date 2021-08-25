Northampton driver's £2,000 court bill for having fake UK licence
Police made the discovery after he failed to stop in town centre in February
A Northampton driver totted up more than £2,000 in one visit to court with a string of motoring offences, including having a fake UK licence.
Romanian Marian Prioteasa, aged 49, was caught behind the wheel of an Audi A6 near his Hester Street home on February 1 this year.
He admitted failing to stop in St Andrews Road, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and having no insurance when he appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on August 13.
Fines for the four offences totalled £1,750 with a further £260 to pay in prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.
He was also banned from driving for one year.