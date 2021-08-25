Northampton driver's £2,000 court bill for having fake UK licence

A Northampton driver totted up more than £2,000 in one visit to court with a string of motoring offences, including having a fake UK licence.

Romanian Marian Prioteasa, aged 49, was caught behind the wheel of an Audi A6 near his Hester Street home on February 1 this year.

He admitted failing to stop in St Andrews Road, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and having no insurance when he appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on August 13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Magistrates Court.

Fines for the four offences totalled £1,750 with a further £260 to pay in prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.