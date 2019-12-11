Northampton drivers among first motorists charged as part of drink and drug-driving crackdown over Christmas

Two Northampton men are among the first motorists to be charged with drink or drug-driving as part of a month-long campaign to tackle offending over Christmas and New Year..

From yesterday (Monday, December 9), Northamptonshire Police is carrying out increased patrols and roadside checks to make the roads safer over the festive period.

Northamptonshire Police has pledged to name all drivers charged with drink or drug driving for the next month

Gheorghe Gandrabur, 31, of St James Park Road, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers yesterday.

As was Viorel Gheorghe, 31, of Thatchwell Court, after being stopped by police today (Tuesday).

They are both due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 6.

To report suspected drink or drug driving in confidence, call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or call Northamptonshire Police on 101. In an emergency, call 999.