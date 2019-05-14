Northampton driver suspected of 26 motoring offences finally caught by camera

A disqualified driver with no insurance and a number of outstanding speeding offences has appeared in court after being charged with 26 offences.

Daniel George Pestritu, 22, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, was arrested on Monday, May 6, after his BMW3 Series was caught on ANPR.

He was tracked down to the Shell Garage in London Road, Northampton, arrested and subsequently charged with 26 driving offences – 13 relating to driving while disqualified and 13 relating to driving with no insurance.

Pestritu appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court and was given a given a 12 month suspended sentence and further disqualified until November 2020.

PC Dave Lee said: “Disqualified drivers are disqualified for a reason and to continue driving is a serious offence that puts other road users in danger."