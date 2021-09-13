Northampton driver refused blood test after reports he went on five-hour booze session

A 57-year-old driver who refused a blood test after allegedly going on a five-hour bender has been banned for 18 months and told to tackle alcohol dependency.

Lee Clifford Mitchell was stopped behind the wheel of a Land Rover Freelander near his home in Mallard Pastures at about 11.30pm on July 17 after police were alerted by calls from the public.

According to Northamptonshire Police reports at the time, he blew four times over the limit at the roadside but was subsequently charged with failing to provide an evidential specimen during the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence.

Northampton magistrates issued a community order requiring Mitchell to undergo treatment for alcohol dependency during a four-month probation period.

Mitchell, who pleaded guilty, was also ordered to pay £180 in prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.