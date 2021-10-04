Northampton driver jailed after being caught behind the wheel two months into three-year ban

A Northampton man has been jailed after being caught driving just two months after being banned for three years.

Jonathan Chapman was stopped behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Golf in Talbot Street, Abington, on July 9.

Northampton magistrates heard the 32-year-old, from Cherry Close in the town, had been disqualified in May over a drug-driving offence dating back to October 2020.

Northampton magistrates jailed Chapman for three months

He also admitted driving with no insurance and possession of a quantity of cannabis.