Northampton driver jailed after being caught behind the wheel two months into three-year ban
Magistrates sentence 32-year-old to three months in prison
Monday, 4th October 2021, 9:26 am
A Northampton man has been jailed after being caught driving just two months after being banned for three years.
Jonathan Chapman was stopped behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Golf in Talbot Street, Abington, on July 9.
Northampton magistrates heard the 32-year-old, from Cherry Close in the town, had been disqualified in May over a drug-driving offence dating back to October 2020.
He also admitted driving with no insurance and possession of a quantity of cannabis.
As well as the three months in jail, Chapman was hit with a new four-year ban until 2025 and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge to help fund victim services.