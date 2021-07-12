Northampton driver arrested after Land Rover flips and smashes into five cars

Three Ford Fiestas, one BMW and a Nissan Qashqai all damaged in early hours of Friday

By Kevin Nicholls
Monday, 12th July 2021, 11:14 am
Updated Monday, 12th July 2021, 11:21 am

A suspected drug-driver faces a hefty repair bill after a Land Rover he was driving flipped and wrecked FIVE more cars in Northampton.

The smash in the early hours of Friday morning wiped out three Ford Fiestas, a BMW and a Nissan Qashqai parked in Port Road, New Duston.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The driver had a escape in that that he wasn’t injured — and lucky he wasn’t lynched by the owners of the five vehicles he crashed into.

A 29-year-old Northampton man was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs and also on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A driver was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving following the smash and has since been released pending further investigations