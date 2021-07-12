Northampton driver arrested after Land Rover flips and smashes into five cars

A suspected drug-driver faces a hefty repair bill after a Land Rover he was driving flipped and wrecked FIVE more cars in Northampton.

The smash in the early hours of Friday morning wiped out three Ford Fiestas, a BMW and a Nissan Qashqai parked in Port Road, New Duston.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The driver had a escape in that that he wasn’t injured — and lucky he wasn’t lynched by the owners of the five vehicles he crashed into.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Land Rover overturned and collided with five other vehicles in New Duston

A 29-year-old Northampton man was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs and also on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.