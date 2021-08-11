Northampton drink-driver gets four-year ban but spared jail to deal with booze addiction

Northampton magistrates hit a drink-driver with a four-year ban — but spared him jail after hearing he is tackling alcohol misuse.

Svajunas Zirniauskas, aged 34, was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison suspended for two years after also pleading guilty to driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

Court documents showed magistrates deemed the offences serious but Zirniauskas is the sole breadwinner for his partner and child and that he is “motivated to deal with alcohol misuse.”

Northampton Magistrates Court

Tests showed Zirniauskas had 83 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath when he was stopped in North Wales on October 16 last year. The legal limit is 35mg.