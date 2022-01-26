Northampton detectives investigating theft from car appeal for help identifying mystery man caught on camera
Wallet stolen from vehicle parked on Moulton Leys estate at 2am
Detectives want to identify a man caught on CCTV after a wallet was stolen from a car in Northampton earlier this month.
Officers say the incident happened in White Doe Drive at about 2am on January 4 when an unknown male was seen wearing a dark coat and bobble hat walking around the Moulton Leys estate trying car door handles.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman: "We would ask the man seen in the images or anyone who recognises him to call 101 using incident number 22000007408 or, alternatively, contact Cimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."