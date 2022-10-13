Northampton detectives investigating stolen bank card have CCTV picture of man they want to talk to

Detectives investigating the theft of a bank card in Northampton have released this CCTV image of a man they want to talk to.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed the card was stolen in Olden Road, Rectory Farm, at around 4.15pm on August 6 and later used fraudulently.

Officers say the man spotted on camera may be able to help with their investigation and are urging him or anyone who knows him to call 101 using incident number 22000455014.