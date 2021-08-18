Northampton burglars pinched plates from supermarket car park to sell stolen Mini for £100

Two burglars tried to sell a stolen Mini Cooper for £100 after pinching the plates of a similar vehicle in a Northampton supermarket car park.

Lee Sherlock, 45, and 42-year-old Ricky Scarley also took high-value electronic goods, a wallet and a guitar after breaking into a property in Colwyn Road in the early hours of September 6, 2020.

This week, the pair were jailed for total of eight years and two months after pleading guilty to burglary, five counts of fraud, theft from a motor vehicle and going equipped for burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, driving with no licence and no insurance at Northampton Crown Court.

PC Mark Edkins from the Northamptonshire Police burglary team, said: “As a result of our investigation I am pleased to say that Lee Sherlock and Ricky Scarley are now where they belong — behind bars.

“Burglars steal the possessions of hard-working people instead of working honestly in order to buy their own.

"We will not stand for this behaviour in our county and that’s why we will continue to crackdown hard on burglars.”

Sherlock and Scarley — both of no fixed abode — stole a 42inch Smart Samsung TV, tablets, a wallet and a guitar.

They also took the keys to a red Mini Cooper and drove off in the car.

Later that day, the pair were seen acting suspiciously in the Tesco Mereway car park, having removed the number plate off a nearby car in order to replace the legitimate one on the Mini they had stolen.

They then tried to sell the Mini to a member of the public for £100.