A burglar who ransacked and stole around £13,500-worth of items including sentimental jewellery from a Northampton home was jailed on Monday (November 8).

Matthew Howard also went on a £291.73 spending spree on shops around the town on a credit card he took from the property during the break-in, Northampton Crown Court heard.

The 30-year-old father-of-three, of North Paddock Court, Lings, used the ill-gotten gains to fuel his drug addiction but the victims said they only want him to understand the impact of his theft.

Matthew Howard broke into a home on Wellingborough Road, Northampton. Photo: Google

Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking told him: "For this family, this property was disturbed and they have been robust in their response by trying not to dwell on what happened

"They have demonstrated remarkable kindness and all they want is for you to understand the consequences of what you did but this impacted on the whole family."

Howard broke into the house in Wellingborough Road sometime between the owners leaving at around 4.30pm on August 17, and 11am the following day.

The defendant ransacked the property having broken the bathroom window to gain entry, searching every room for valuables to steal.

A large television, computers, a games console, jewellery and a bank card were among the items taken, with Howard using the card eight times on August 18.

The defendant visited Primark, JD Sports, Superdrug, Sainsbury's and other convenience stores, spending under the £45 contactless limit each time.

But those transactions allowed police to track Howard down and he was arrested a week later, giving no comment when interviewed.

Luc Chignell, prosecuting, summarised a statement by the victim: "He says the impact upon him goes beyond that simply having items taken, he would like to make that clear to the defendant.

"This is not simply about items going missing but about somebody entering his property where his children lived in various bedrooms and the loss felt from that."

The victim added he does not 'waste time' thinking about or being angry with Howard, instead wanting him to understand the consequences of his actions.

The householder also asked the defendant for information about where the jewellery in particular is because of their sentimental value - none was provided.

Samuel Lowne, defending, explained Howard had burgled the home to buy drugs and food as he did not have a job but deeply regrets his actions.

The defendant first became addicted to heroin aged 18, which led to a spate of criminality until he was 21 when he went cold turkey following the birth of his daughter.

Howard did not offend again until 2020.

At the time of the Wellingborough Road burglary, the defendant was on supervision for a suspended sentence for dishonesty and has been on remand in custody since.

Mr Lowne said: "He is doing well in prison, he has a job and no mental health issues but he was diagnosed with ADHD when he was a child which may explain some of his offending.

"He wants to work, he likes being busy and he doesn't want to go back to being on drugs.

"He needs to grow up, he wants to grow up, he needs to support his family and he knows the responsibility he has - he's asking for a chance."

Mr Lowne added Howard is motivated not to re-offend as he needs to support his elderly mother who is looking after one of his daughters and his elderly uncle by herself.

Judge Lucking said: "I have no doubt you have made genuine attempts to address your behaviour but I have reservations about your ability to comply with the assistance you have been given.

"You have demonstrated you can stay out of trouble, which you did for eight years, but you fell into another spate of offending and I sincerely hope this will be the end of it."

After Howard previously pleaded guilty to theft and eight counts of fraud, Judge Lucking sentenced him to 18 months in prison but decided not to suspend it.