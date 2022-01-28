Northampton boy, 14, appears in court accused of raping and sexually assaulting 13-year-old
Teenager denies charges, remanded on bail until next month
Friday, 28th January 2022, 11:38 am
Updated
Friday, 28th January 2022, 11:40 am
A 14-year-old Northampton boy has appeared in youth court charged with raping a 13-year-old.
Magistrates remanded the teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on unconditional bail after he pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault in March 2020.
The case has been adjourned until a further hearing on February 22.