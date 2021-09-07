Northampton beauty salon's £1,300 court bill for cutting out Covid-19 lockdown laws
Business ticketed after customer found inside during January
A Northampton salon has been hit with a £1,300 court bill for failing to shut up shop during lockdown.
Magistrates fined Edvard Samsonov, £1,100 for breaching regulations forcing all non-essential businesses to close after the town was placed under Tier Four rules in January this year.
Samsonov did not appear at court but was also ordered to pay a further £200 in costs and a surcharge after the case was found proved.
Beauty salons were among those forced to close when Tier Four rules were imposed country-wide on December 31 in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19. They were allowed to reopen on April 12 under the government’s roadmap out of lockdown..
Police ticketed Samsonov, aged 28, after finding a customer in the Selena Beauty Salon in Allen Road, Abington, on January 22.
Northamptonshire Police issued 3,278 Covid tickets between March 2020 and June 2021 — including nine for breaching business regulations.