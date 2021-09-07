Northampton beauty salon's £1,300 court bill for cutting out Covid-19 lockdown laws

A Northampton salon has been hit with a £1,300 court bill for failing to shut up shop during lockdown.

Magistrates fined Edvard Samsonov, £1,100 for breaching regulations forcing all non-essential businesses to close after the town was placed under Tier Four rules in January this year.

Samsonov did not appear at court but was also ordered to pay a further £200 in costs and a surcharge after the case was found proved.

Police found Selena salon open during the Covid-19 lockdown earlier this year

Beauty salons were among those forced to close when Tier Four rules were imposed country-wide on December 31 in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19. They were allowed to reopen on April 12 under the government’s roadmap out of lockdown..

Police ticketed Samsonov, aged 28, after finding a customer in the Selena Beauty Salon in Allen Road, Abington, on January 22.